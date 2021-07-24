Summer isn’t over yet, and Netflix is ensuring we've got a litany of series and movies to binge while on vacation. August will bring plenty of comedy, including all seven seasons of 30 Rock and Pineapple Express. Crime fans will be thrilled to check out Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami and Narcos. Those good for a cheesy teen romance will love The Edge of Seventeen and the final The Kissing Booth 3. Leonardo Dicaprio fans will soon have two more of his best films to choose from Inception and Catch Me If You Can.

Netflix’s original content ranges from The Chair starring Sandra Oh as the first woman of color in her position at a major university, to Jason Momoa battling the monster that is Big Pharma in Sweet Girl. The Netflix series The Witcher gets an anime adaptation this round, with the prequel film to the series, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Check out the full list of additions, and below, that subtractions, for the month of August.

Available TBA

Comedy Premium League

D.P.

Available 8/1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

8/3

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

8/4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z: Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Cooking With Paris

8/6

Hit & Run

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

8/8

Quartet

8/9

Shaman King

8/10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Untold

Untold: Malice at the Palace

8/11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves

8/12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

8/13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: Season 2

8/15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

8/16

Walk of Shame

8/17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

Untold: Deal with the Devil

8/18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of my league

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

8/19

Like Crazy

8/20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

8/23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

8/24

Oggy Oggy

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

8/25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

8/26

Edens Zero

Family Reunion: Part 4

8/27

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

8/28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

8/31

Sparking Joy

Untold: Crime and Penalties

Leaving 8/1

American Assassin

8/4

#cats_the_mewvie

8/7

The Promise

8/9

El Cartel: Seasons 1 & 2

Nightcrawler

8/12

Safety Not Guaranteed

Scary Movie 5

8/14

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

8/15

Jericho: Seasons 1-2

Wish I Was Here

8/20

Kill the Irishman

Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom

The Founder

8/22

1BR

8/26

The Angry Birds Movie 2

8/27

A Princess for Christmas

8/29

Strange but True

8/30

Casino Royale

The Eichmann Show

Full Out

Quantum of Solace

Stranger than Fiction

8/31

Adrift

Angel Eyes

The Big Lebowski

Chinatown

The Departed

Election

The Girl Next Door

Hey Arnold! The Movie

Hot Rod

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Love Actually

Love Happens

The Manchurian Candidate

Monsters vs. Aliens

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Nacho Libre

Moon Kingdom

Pootie Tang

The Prince & Me

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Extinction

The Ring

Road to Perdition

The Social Network

Superbad

The Time Traveler’s Wife

