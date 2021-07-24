The must-see shows and movies coming to the platform.
Summer isn’t over yet, and Netflix is ensuring we've got a litany of series and movies to binge while on vacation. August will bring plenty of comedy, including all seven seasons of 30 Rock and Pineapple Express. Crime fans will be thrilled to check out Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami and Narcos. Those good for a cheesy teen romance will love The Edge of Seventeen and the final The Kissing Booth 3. Leonardo Dicaprio fans will soon have two more of his best films to choose from Inception and Catch Me If You Can.
Netflix’s original content ranges from The Chair starring Sandra Oh as the first woman of color in her position at a major university, to Jason Momoa battling the monster that is Big Pharma in Sweet Girl. The Netflix series The Witcher gets an anime adaptation this round, with the prequel film to the series, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.
Check out the full list of additions, and below, that subtractions, for the month of August.
Available TBA
Comedy Premium League
D.P.
Available 8/1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
8/3
Pray Away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
8/4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cooking With Paris
8/6
Hit & Run
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
8/8
Quartet
8/9
Shaman King
8/10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
Untold
Untold: Malice at the Palace
8/11
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves
8/12
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
8/13
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
8/15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
8/16
Walk of Shame
8/17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
Untold: Deal with the Devil
8/18
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of my league
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
8/19
Like Crazy
8/20
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
8/23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
8/24
Oggy Oggy
Untold: Caitlyn Jenner
8/25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
8/26
Edens Zero
Family Reunion: Part 4
8/27
He’s All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
8/28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
8/31
Sparking Joy
Untold: Crime and Penalties
Leaving 8/1
American Assassin
8/4
#cats_the_mewvie
8/7
The Promise
8/9
El Cartel: Seasons 1 & 2
Nightcrawler
8/12
Safety Not Guaranteed
Scary Movie 5
8/14
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
8/15
Jericho: Seasons 1-2
Wish I Was Here
8/20
Kill the Irishman
Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
The Founder
8/22
1BR
8/26
The Angry Birds Movie 2
8/27
A Princess for Christmas
8/29
Strange but True
8/30
Casino Royale
The Eichmann Show
Full Out
Quantum of Solace
Stranger than Fiction
8/31
Adrift
Angel Eyes
The Big Lebowski
Chinatown
The Departed
Election
The Girl Next Door
Hey Arnold! The Movie
Hot Rod
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Love Actually
Love Happens
The Manchurian Candidate
Monsters vs. Aliens
The Muppets
Muppets Most Wanted
Nacho Libre
Moon Kingdom
Pootie Tang
The Prince & Me
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Resident Evil: Extinction
The Ring
Road to Perdition
The Social Network
Superbad
The Time Traveler’s Wife
