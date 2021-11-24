Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen recently uploaded a series of concerning posts onto social media, and local authorities claim Griffen called 911 around 3 A.M this morning, claiming that "someone was inside his home and that he needed help from the police," according to TMZ.

In one of the shocking posts sent out by Griffen last night, the NFL pass rusher can be seen wide-eyed, and speaking frantically while waving a gun. In the video, Griffen speaks as though he is fearing for his life, while also name dropping his Vikings' teammate and 2x Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook.

"Yo, yo, yo," Griffen said in the video while laying on the floor with his firearm in hand. "I'm in my house. N***** tryna pop me. I still got clips left. This is my gun."

Griffen continues, in a panicked-state, to explain that the gun is his and is registered, also adding that, "Dalvin Cook helped me purchase this gun. It all belongs to me and they are registered to me."

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

In another scary post, Griffen shared concerning screenshots of his alleged text messages, repeatedly asking for help and saying, "People are trying to kill me," with time stamps around 3:12 A.M.

Following the events, The Minnesota Vikings and head coach Mike Zimmer have expressed concern for the health and safety of 33-year-old Everson Griffen.

"We're only concerned about his well-being," Zimmer said, telling reporters that whether Griffen will play or not this weekend is not important, as the team is only focused on Griffen and his health.

The Minnesota Vikings also released a statement, saying:

"Vikings representatives and the team's mental health professionals have been on-site at Everson Griffen's home since early this morning and are cooperating with law enforcement. Our only concern at this time is the safety and well-being of Everson and his family. We will have further comment at the appropriate time."

Watch the shocking video released by Griffen, below:

