The few carefully examined photos have internet sleuths believing that Evelyn Lozada has struck up a romance with Marc Anthony, but according to reports, his camp has denied any rumors of a relationship. Recently, Evelyn posted photos from a luxury home and when compared to the background of Anthony's appearance on Amazon, it looked as if the two were at the same location. It didn't take long for gossip to spread about Evelyn and Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband to scuttle throughout the social media, but Page Six shut down the speculation.

According to the outlet, they spoke with Marc Anthony's representative who told them that he isn't dating Lozada, but he did let her and her family stay at his home. However, The Blast claims that Evelyn and Marc have been "talking" for a few months and her children, 27-year-old Shaniece and six-year-old Carl Leo Crawford, even met the singer.

Marc has been married three times: Dayanara Torres (2000-2004), Jennifer Lopez (2004-2014), and Shannon De Lima (2014-2017). Evelyn was married once to former NFL star Chad Johnson from July 2012 to September 2012, but she's been engaged twice. First to former NBA player Antoine Walker who she was with from 1998 to 2008, and later to former MLB player Carl Crawford who she was in a relationship with from 2013 to 2017. Check out Evelyn's shots from Anthony's palacious digs below.

[via][via]