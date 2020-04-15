The good news is, hundreds of thousands of people have recovered from COVID-19. The tragic news is, people still continue to lose their lives due to complications connect with the illness. Recently, Karl-Anthony Towns lost his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, to COVID-19 just days ago; Jazz legend and Marsalis family patriarch Ellis Marsalis died from coronavirus; and Tyler Perry shared that his longtime hairstylist to the stars, Charles Gregory Ross, passed away from the virus.



Tibrina Hobson / Stringer / Getty Images

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada took to her Instagram to share a bit of tragic news of her own. The reality television personality posted photos of herself with her stepfather, including a throwback baby photo of him holding her, along with the news that he'd recently passed away. "On Monday 4/6 I lost my stepfather Larry to Covid-19 😔🙏🏽," Evelyn wrote in the caption. "Larry, as you sit in heaven enjoying the company of God, I say thank you for the great memories & thank you for being the greatest stepfather a girl can ask for! Happy birthday in paradise ♥️🙏🏽."

Many of Evelyn's friends offered their condolences including Angie Martinez, D.L. Hughley, Spinderella, Larsa Pippen, Kerri Hilson, Somaya Reece, and others. We offer our sincerest condolences to Evelyn Lozada and her family during this time.