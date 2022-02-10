43-year-old rapper Eve and her husband Maximillian Cooper took to Instagram this morning to reveal the birth of their “beautiful boy,” Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on February 1st, 2022.

“Words can’t describe this feeling,” the new mom captioned.

Reposting the same photo, Cooper captioned his post, “Let the wild rumpus begin!” showing off their excitement for their new baby boy.

Back in October, the rapper announced her pregnancy by showing off her and her hubby cradling her baby bump on Instagram. She captioned her pictures, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”





This wasn’t surprising news as the rapper had announced in 2020, she and Cooper were looking forward to “expanding their family,” as she said her goodbye’s to her role in The Talk.

Eve tied the knot with British entrepreneur Cooper in June of 2014 after four years of dating. The two met back in 2010 at a Gumball 3000 rally, a car rally founded by Cooper in 1999.

Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images

Cooper already has four teenage children from his first marriage with Julie Brangstrup: 19-year-old Lotus, 17-year-old Jagger, 15-year-old Cash and 13-year-old Mini.

Check out Eve's Instagram post below. Congratulations to the new parents!



