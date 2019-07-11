Eve Releases First New Song In 6 Years With "Reload"

Eve is one of the clear legends in the game. She inspired so many of today's most prominent female rappers, truly paving the way for the newer generation to succeed. The 40-year-old Philly rapper hasn't been active for the longest time -- six years exactly -- but today, she's releasing a brand new song featuring none other than dancehall icon Konshens.

"Reload" is the first song that Eve has released in over six years. The reggae-tinged hit puts Eve's lyricism in center stage, also featuring an unimitable bounce that can only be delivered by someone like Konshens. Eve is excited to share the track, saying, "I love reggae so much. I've been going to Jamaica since 1999 and anyone that knows me knows that you'll find me in a corner with my reggae on, dancing."

Keep it posted for more new music from the legendary E-V-E coming up soon. What do you think of her new single?

Quotable Lyrics:

I remember you would fuck up my conscience

Listening to Konshens

Rolling in late with that chick on your garments