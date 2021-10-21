It was a match that had millions celebrating women in Rap and fans were excited to see Eve and Trina share the Verzuz spotlight. Over the summer, the pair of Rap legends revisited some of their greatest hits as fans sang along from their homes, and now that the Ruff Ryders icon has announced her pregnancy, Eve has also detailed some truths about her Verzuz appearance.

The rapper recently shared that she and husband Maximillion Cooper will welcome their bundle of joy in February. Anyone with a calculator can figure out that the timeline would mean Eve was at the beginning stages of her pregnancy when she was bopping around on Verzuz, and she explained how she navigated the performance.



Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Eve lives with her family in London and was scheduled to make her way back to the States for Verzuz. However, the baby news derailed her plans.

“I was supposed to fly to Miami and at the last minute. I didn’t. I had to tell Swizz and he was like, ‘All good sis, we got you,'" Eve told The Breakfast Club. "Of course, my brother, I love him so much. I was stressed out. I was like, ‘Am I standing too much?’ I kept thinking about the baby."

"'Am I screaming too much? Can you rap when you’re pregnant?’" she questioned. "That’s all I thought about. I don’t know, it’s my first kid." Eve has long spoken about her desire to have her own child and even stepped away from her hosting gig on The Talk in order to dedicate her time to expanding her family.

Watch her interview with The Breakfast Club alongside her Queens co-stars below.