Another host bites the dust on The Talk. It was recently announced that Marie Osmond wouldn't be returning to the CBS show after only one season, and now Eve has shared that she's bowing out, as well. The rapper-turned-talk show host has been apart of The Talk since 2017 and for four seasons, Eve has been a staple on the series. However, she recently shared that her time on The Talk has come to an end because she needs to spend more time with her husband, Maximillion Cooper, and their family in London. She also noted that she and Cooper are looking forward to "expanding their family."

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” said Eve. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

Many cities globally are reentering another lockdown period as COVID-19 cases rise once again, and as London begins its next phase, Eve wants to be there with her family. "Staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way,” she said. “So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

Eve praised her co-hosts and the time that they spent together, adding that she's leaving on a positive note. "Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you." Check out her emotional goodbye below.