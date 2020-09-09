Eve & Dr. Dre Reunited On "What"

Over the weekend, we reported on a segment from BET's excellent Ruff Ryders Chronicles series, which provides a thorough deep dive into the fascinating history of the Double R movement. As a key player in that movement, Eve's come-up was a key focus, during which she opened up about her history signing with Dr. Dre in the late nineties. Unfortunately, the partnership was short-lived as Dre simply didn't have the time to allocate to Eve's career.

Interscope's Jimmy Iovine, however, suggested a possible transition to Ruff Ryders, and before long the Philadelphia emcee was battling her way onto the roster. Despite what might have led to some bad blood between the parties, Eve and Dre ultimately went on to make beautiful music together, with the Good Doc helming some of her biggest commercial hits to date. Yet beyond those, he laced her with a few key bangers, including the Eve-o-Lution standout "What." A darker contrast to her typical preferred beat, Eve's rugged cadence and combat-ready delivery are well suited for Dre's brooding synth strings. Though it's unfortunate her tenure at Aftermath was so short-lived, at least we managed to reap the benefits to some degree.

For more from Dr. Dre and Eve, be sure to read our own exploration of their relationship and musical history right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

This bitch, sick spit, clips toxic, oh shit, that's it

Tired of my voice? Plug ya ears

Outrageous by choice? Love the stares

Knew my time would come, was prepared