mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Eve & Dr. Dre Reunited On "What"

Mitch Findlay
September 09, 2020 11:10
324 Views
00
0
2002 Ruff Ryders2002 Ruff Ryders
2002 Ruff Ryders

What
Eve Feat. Truth Hurts
Produced by Dr. Dre

Editor Rating:THROWBACK
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Despite a broken Aftermath deal, Eve and Dr. Dre still made magic on "What," a dark banger off her 2002 "Eve-O-Lution" album.


Over the weekend, we reported on a segment from BET's excellent Ruff Ryders Chronicles series, which provides a thorough deep dive into the fascinating history of the Double R movement. As a key player in that movement, Eve's come-up was a key focus, during which she opened up about her history signing with Dr. Dre in the late nineties. Unfortunately, the partnership was short-lived as Dre simply didn't have the time to allocate to Eve's career.

Interscope's Jimmy Iovine, however, suggested a possible transition to Ruff Ryders, and before long the Philadelphia emcee was battling her way onto the roster. Despite what might have led to some bad blood between the parties, Eve and Dre ultimately went on to make beautiful music together, with the Good Doc helming some of her biggest commercial hits to date. Yet beyond those, he laced her with a few key bangers, including the Eve-o-Lution standout "What." A darker contrast to her typical preferred beat, Eve's rugged cadence and combat-ready delivery are well suited for Dre's brooding synth strings. Though it's unfortunate her tenure at Aftermath was so short-lived, at least we managed to reap the benefits to some degree.

For more from Dr. Dre and Eve, be sure to read our own exploration of their relationship and musical history right here

QUOTABLE LYRICS

This bitch, sick spit, clips toxic, oh shit, that's it
Tired of my voice? Plug ya ears
Outrageous by choice? Love the stares
Knew my time would come, was prepared

Eve
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  324
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Eve Truth Hurts Dr. Dre throwback ruff ryders
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Eve & Dr. Dre Reunited On "What"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject