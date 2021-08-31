Ever since The LOX and Dipset went head to head in a Verzuz battle for New York, fans have doubled down on their loyalty for whichever camp they favor. Unfortunately for Diplomat fans, The LOX won the popular vote by a landslide, with many fans singling out a dominant performance of Jadakiss as a nail in the proverbial coffin.

Now, Dipset legend Cam'ron has once again found himself on the receiving end of a Ruff Ryder scorned, only this time, it's the self-declared "pitbull in a skirt" herself. In a new skit posted to his Instagram page, Cam somehow snagged the position of Eve's assistant, only it would appear that the job is a little tougher than one might have assumed.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

"So I accidentally drank @therealeve juice," says Cam'ron -- his first mistake, as he should have known that the Double R camp is all about their juices. Mind you I didn’t know it was her juice. She said I should have known because it had her name on it. The name of the juice was “Apple and Eve. She said I violated and I owe when I’m not filming. Didn’t know it would go this far. And Eve for your info since you tryna be funny your Ruff Ryder not D-Block."

The video is even more amusing, with Eve showing absolutely no mercy while assigning Cam a series of tasks to be completed. "Can you go get my clothes from wardrobe, and a salad?" demands Eve, from the comfort of her makeup chair.

Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty Images

"I think you kind of pushing it with the salad," retorts Cam, resigned to his fate. Adding insult to injury, Eve plays her LOX collaboration "Ryde Or Die Bitch" as Cam's walk-out music. "You Ruff Ryders, you not really D Block though," says Cam, attempting to secure the last word -- only to gain further scorn for his troubles.

Check out the hilarious skit below, and show some love to both Eve and Cam in the comments.