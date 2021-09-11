Celebrity boxing matches have been all the rage as of late and alongside this trend has also been fights between retired combatants. For instance, we saw a fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr just about a year ago, and now, we are set to get a fight between Evander Holyfield and retired MMA fighter Vitor Belfort. Belfort was originally going to go up against Oscar De La Hoya, however, a COVID emergency forced De La Hoya to give up his spot.

Now, Holyfield will be back in the ring and it is set to be a very interesting affair. The fight is going down tonight and it will be hosted by Triller, who has very special guests providing commentary. These guests include Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, and even 50 Cent.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The entire card should prove to be entertaining as former UFC fighters Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva will go up against each other in the ring. Silva won his first boxing match a few months ago and he is ready to show everyone that he still has a lot of gas left in the tank. As for the rest of the card, we have David Haye vs. Joe Fournier and Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll.

If you are interested in watching the fights, the card will begin at 7 PM EST and the main fight is scheduled for 10 PM EST although as many fight fans know, this will probably be delayed by a few minutes. As for where you can see the fights, they will be available through fite.tv and trillerfightclub.com.

Let us know who you think is going to win, in the comments below.

Eric Espada/Getty Images