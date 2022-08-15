Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson were on track to fight each other just last year. Of course, this would have been a massive fight for both men especially when you consider how Tyson bit off a chunk of Holyfield's ear the last time they faced off against each other.

Due to financial reasons, the fight never happened. Holyfield was down to make it happen although Tyson wanted a bigger piece of the pot. In the end, no one was able to make it work, and Holyfield went and fought Vitor Belfort instead.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

As many of you already know, that fight against Vitor Belfort did not go so well. Holyfield lost by TKO in the very first round, and it looked like he had no business being out there. Since that time, Holyfield has recognized the fact that he cannot fight anymore, and while speaking to TMZ, he confirmed his retirement from the fighting world.

In the video clip down below, you can see that TMZ caught up with Holyfield and asked if he would ever step in the ring with Tyson. That's when Holyfield simply replied "Too late now. ... I'm done now."

Simply put, the fight is never going to happen. Fans probably already knew this, but now it has been officially confirmed as such.