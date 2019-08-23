Popeyes debuted their brand new chicken sandwich this week and the fast food game hasn't been the same since. In fact, the world may never be the same.

Ever since the Popeyes chicken sandwich burst on the scene, chicken connoisseurs have gone to great lengths to debate which fast food chain reigns supreme, with everyone from Chick-Fil-A to Shake Shack to Wendy's jumping into the fray. The Popeyes hysteria has gotten so out of hand that they are now struggling to keep up with the demand at a number of locations across the country.

"Many of our restaurants have seen a high demand for the sandwich, with guests excited to give it a try," a rep for Popeyes said earlier this week. "A few restaurants have temporarily sold out of the sandwich, and we are working to make sure they receive more as soon as possible."

Not everyone is marching blindly into Popeyes' great chicken sandwich phenomenon of 2019, however. For instance, Atlanta Hawks veteran Evan Turner is staying all the way woke, suggesting that maybe this is all a grand scheme to distract Americans from some shady government business.

Turner tweeted the following on Thursday:

"A conspiracy theorist would try to argue that the “Popeyes chicken sandwich” phenomenon was created to distract us from something that the government is doing...I’m goin to stick with shake shack until things get sorted out"

Something tells me that conspiracy theory isn't going to slow Popeyes momentum heading into the weekend.