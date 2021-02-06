Evan Rachel Wood, who accused her ex-fiancée, Marilyn Manson, of abusive behavior and sexual assault earlier this week, says the singer is also an antisemite and a racist.



Wood further detailed her relationship with Mason on her Instagram story:

I was called a ‘jew’ in a derogatory manner. He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me. I heard the ‘n’ word over and over. Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been more scared in my life.

She went on to explain that her mother is not Jewish by birth, and converted to the religion later in life. Wood says Mason reacted to that information by saying "that’s better."

“My mother is Jewish and I was raised with the religion,” she said. “Because she converted and wasn’t of Jewish descent he would say things like, ‘that’s better’ because I wasn’t ‘blood Jewish.'”

Wood and Manson began dating in 2007 when she was 19 and he was 38.

Since Wood came forward to publicize Mason's abuse, a number of other women have revealed similar relationships with the singer.

