Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood performed a cover of New Radicals' "You Give What You Get," at Bourbon Room in Hollywood, Saturday night, in response to Marilyn Manson's appearance at Kanye West's latest Donda listening event. Manson has been accused of rape and sexual abuse by numerous women in recent years.

"For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don't give up," Wood wrote in the caption of a video of her performance.

Mason was invited on stage with DaBaby during the Donda event, seemingly as a statement on cancel culture by West.



Wood first publically accused Manson of grooming and sexual abuse back in February.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Check out Wood's cover below.

