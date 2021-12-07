From 2006 to 2010, actress Evan Rachel Wood dated Marilyn Manson. The rock star has been at the receiving end of allegations pertaining to sexual assault, and earlier this year, Wood added her name to the list when she publicly accused him of abusing her. She is one of several women who have spoken out again Manson, but he has denied all allegations against him as he faces investigations.

According to the Daily Mail and Page Six, Wood is in a custody battle with her ex-husband Jamie Bell over their eight-year-old son, Jack. The outlets have stated the court documents show Wood mentioning Manson, alleging that the singer threatened "to f*ck" her son, and in turn, Wood increased security at her residence.



E. Charbonneau / Staff / Getty Images

Wood claims that not only did she move from Los Angeles to Nashville where her ex-husband lives, but she also installed "bulletproof glass windows, a steel door and fence."

“[I’m] very concerned about our child’s safety when in Los Angeles,” she reportedly wrote in the documents. “I am extremely afraid of the alleged offender... I have suffered severe, traumatic physical and emotional injury at his hands, and I am afraid he will seek retribution against me for testifying by harming me, our son, and members of my family.”

She also wrote that a person who has also accused Manson of misconduct claimed to have recorded the singer saying "he had taken pictures of her children and even obtained the adolescents’ social security numbers." Meanwhile, Bell just wants to get on with their custody case.

“I frankly do not understand what is happening,” he reportedly stated in a motion. “Either Evan’s claims that she is receiving ‘death threats’ are true and Jack is not safe in her care, or they are not true and she is withholding our son from me for other reasons of her own invention.”



Scott Wintrow / Stringer / Getty Images

[via]