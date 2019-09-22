euro Recruits Lil Wayne For "Don't Expect Nothing" Project

Upstart euro has come to deliver on his Don't Expect Nothing project.

Clocking out at 12 tracks, Lil Wayne joins on as the sole feature of the project, reciprocating appearance that euro made on Wayne's Dedication 5 effort.

"One of the most helpful habits I’ve gained from Wayne is perfecting the details," euro tells Billboard. "Nothing is ever finished, I’ve watched Wayne edit and tweak songs down to the very last second before being released. Being that much of a perfectionist isn’t too common when it comes to rapping, but understanding that it’s never too late to go back in on a track gives you a certain creative freedom that can keep you away from boxing yourself in musically."