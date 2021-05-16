mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Euro GotIt Taps Future, Roddy Ricch & More For "4REIGN 4EVER"

Aron A.
May 16, 2021 12:24
4REIGN 4EVER
Euro Gotit

Euro GotIt unveils his new project ft. Gunna, Lil Baby, Future, Roddy Ricch & more.


Atlanta's Euro Gotit is proving to be a dominant force in the rap game as he continues to bubble beyond his regional buzz. The Authentic Empire and Vydia signee has continued to bubble up with each project like Foreign Exchange and 4N but 2021 is the year where he cements his name among his budding peers in the rap game.

On Friday, the rapper released his latest body of work, 4EVER 4REIGN. Laced with 22 songs in total, Euro is at his sharpest on his new album which is laced with a star-studded tracklist. Bangladesh and Future assisted him on the previously released single, "TAKE OFF" while other features include Gunna, Lil Baby, Foogiano, Roddy Ricch, Yella Beezy, and more.

Press play on Euro Gotit's new album below. 

