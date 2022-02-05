Let the Euphoria continue. On Friday, February 4th, HBO announced that the hit series – which is currently in the middle of its second season – has been renewed for a third following an impressive increase in viewership numbers.

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," HBO Programming Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi said in a statement.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

"We couldn't be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three."

If you haven't tuned into the Sam Levinson-created series yet, you should know that it stars 25-year-old Zendaya as Rue, a high school student coping with her addiction issues as she struggles with love and loss in the troubled town of East Highland.

Other cast members include Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Since the season two premiere on January 9th, HBO reports that Euphoria has amassed an astounding 14 million viewers across all platforms, which is more than double the show's 6.6 million average for season one.





The Drake-produced series has become wildly popular, but that doesn't mean it's easy to watch. Earlier this year, Zendaya hopped on Instagram to remind her followers that the content included on Euphoria is often triggering for a number of reasons.

"This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch if you feel comfortable," the Spider-Man: Far From Home actress said.

Check out the trailer for season two of Euphoria below.

