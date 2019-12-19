mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ethika Taps Lil Wayne, The Game, 2 Chainz, Trippie Redd & More For "RGB 3"

Aron A.
December 18, 2019 20:51
RGB 3
Ethika

Ethika grabs some heavy hitters for their latest mixtape.


Ethika has been curating mixtapes over the years filled with bangers from some of your favorite artists. Before we close out 2019, they've returned with RBG 3 which surely won't disappoint. Ethika rallied up a gang of major names to help bring RBG 3 to life. A few days ago, they unleashed Lil Wayne's latest cut, "Sleepless." Weezy has previously contributed to the second installment in the RBG mixtape series. Along with Wayne, Ethika also grabs The Game, Trippie Redd, Quando Rondo, Calboy, Ace Hood, 2 Chainz, Skooly, Ace Hood, and many others. 

Peep the project below.

  1. The Game - Pull Up
  2. Trippie Redd - Love Me Til I'm Dead
  3. Lil Wayne - Sleepless
  4. Calboy - Wildboy
  5. Ace Hood - Honor Roll
  6. Coi Leray - So Mad
  7. Kid Ink - Ride Like A Pro Ft. Reo Cragun
  8. Quando Rondo - Shorty
  9. 2 Chainz & Skooly - Popular Demand
  10. YFN Lucci - Broke N***a
  11. Lil Keed - Good Luck
