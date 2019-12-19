Ethika Taps Lil Wayne, The Game, 2 Chainz, Trippie Redd & More For "RGB 3"

Ethika has been curating mixtapes over the years filled with bangers from some of your favorite artists. Before we close out 2019, they've returned with RBG 3 which surely won't disappoint. Ethika rallied up a gang of major names to help bring RBG 3 to life. A few days ago, they unleashed Lil Wayne's latest cut, "Sleepless." Weezy has previously contributed to the second installment in the RBG mixtape series. Along with Wayne, Ethika also grabs The Game, Trippie Redd, Quando Rondo, Calboy, Ace Hood, 2 Chainz, Skooly, Ace Hood, and many others.

Peep the project below.