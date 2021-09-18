For those that love the rush of watching a movie in theatres for the first time, the last two years have been especially hard. In a recent interview with Harpers Bazaar, filmmakers Chloe Zhao and Dennis Villeneuve sat down to discuss the future of cinema and streaming in the pandemic age.

Villeneuve, who is the mastermind behind the soon to be released Dune, received high praise from Zhao, and she even revealed that she’s used his work as a reference point when pitching films of her own.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

“I would like to apply for a job on your set to be your assistant,” she told him. “You know, when I went to pitch Eternals, I had stills from your films as references.”

“I'm naturally drawn to filmmakers who have a very strong hand in world building. When I watch your films, even though they're of different genres, from Sicario to Arrival to Prisoners and then Blade Runner 2049, you managed to build such visceral worlds I can feel and almost touch.”

Zhao, who is best known for her work on Nomadland, also received tons of love from Villeneuve, who has said he’s her “biggest fan.”

The 39-year-old, who hails from Beijing, became the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Director earlier this year, and with Eternals slated to release in theatres on November 5th, the possibility for more awards coming her way is endless.

Check out the trailer for the latest Marvel project below and leave your thoughts in the comments.

