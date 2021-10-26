Her career has spanned nearly two decades as she has worked with some of the most popular artists in the music industry, but Ester Dean revealed that collaborating with Rihanna takes the cake. Dean has won several awards for her work as a writer and producer, and her credits include collaborating with artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Lil Wayne, Usher, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, and Mary J. Blige.

Ester Dean has worked on Rihanna's tracks like "Rude Boy" and "What's My Name," and when chopping it up with E! News, the musician explained why Ri is one of her favorites.

"Let me tell you something, it's like working with a warrior spirit," she said about the Savage x Fenty mogul. "She gets it. She just embodies everything. It's like I'm not writing a song, I'm writing to see art be created." Speaking of Rihanna's brand, Dean is looking forward to what the singer cooks up on her next album, but she's enjoying watching Rihanna share her creative side through fashion.

"That's lingerie but it's sexy, so she's giving us Rihanna right now. We just gotta learn how to be appreciative!" Dean added, also mentioning life advice she received from Beyoncé.

"I don't talk to her about music, I just think she's a beautiful warrior and I'm like, 'Tell me warrior queen, what should I do? You've seen those hills, you've seen those mountains. What can you tell me?'" Dean said. "And she's just like 'Baby, patience. You gotta have patience.'" Watch Ester Dean speak about Rihanna, Beyoncé, and more below.