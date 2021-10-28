Federal authorities have arrested 10 people connected to EST Gee's company Everybody Shine Together Entertainment, which authorities allege to be a street gang.

According to NBC affiliate WAVE3, the U.S. Attorney's office confirmed the arrests of Everybody Shine Together Ent. affiliates including two of EST Gee's business partners, Ricos Mosley and Eric Mosley. The latter is identified as the rapper's manager. Both Ricos and Eric Mosley are now facing weapons and drug-related charges that could amount to 10-15 year prison sentences.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

It should be noted that EST Gee himself was not arrested as part of the operation, which the FBI described as Project Safe Neighborhoods. The federal initiative was aimed at taking out criminal organizations in Louisville.

The FBI worked alongside the Louisville Police Department on the operation which brought forth charges related to conspiracy trafficking, and drug distribution including heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. Police said they discovered cocaine, guns, a stolen vehicle, and $160K in cash during the bust.

"The gang members arrested last week have terrorized our communities for far too long, but they will be held accountable for their actions," said FBI Louisville Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen of the arrest. "To those gang members who continue to operate with a blatant disregard for your fellow citizens, know that we are working tirelessly to identify, investigate, and apprehend you and your associates."

The 10 people arrested include:

Eric Mosley, 30

Ricos Mosley, 33

Barry Reed, 20

Zaman Taylor, 21

Cedric Palmer, 25

Khasi Jones, 28

Darrian Toogood, 24

Aerion Cook, 21

Dazaray Rice, 27

Devonzo Summers, 24

