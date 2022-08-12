EST Gee Returns With High-Octane New Track "Love Is Blind"

Louisville's EST Gee has been on a dominant run over the last couple of years. He is an artist who knows how to come through with some energetic bangers that contain menacing lyrics and flows that match the energy perfectly. His most recent single "Blood" was a definite success, and today, EST Gee came out with yet another dope effort called "Love Is Blind.

With this latest track, EST Gee gives us some braggadocios lyrics that showcase just how serious he is about his business. From there, we get some uptempo production that helps set the tone perfectly. Once again, EST Gee shows us why he is one of the best artists coming out of the south right now.

Quotable Lyrics:

Every brick I grab you ain’t my mans a cut four and a half

Run off on yo stupid ass next time if you don’t lower the tab

N****s ain’t got money or no swag they can’t make me crash

Let my brodie score I threw the pass he laid it off the glass