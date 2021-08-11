EST Gee, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, & 42 Dugg Connect On "5500 Degrees"

EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, 42 Dugg, and Lil Baby's posse cut "5500 Degrees" gets some clean new visuals.

Despite what some people might have you believe, the new generation of rappers actually holds the OGs in high esteem. At least, some do -- and here, the combined forces of EST Gee, Lil Baby, Rylo Rodriguez, and 42 Dugg pay homage to Juvenile and the Cash Money movement with "5500 Degrees." A highlight posse cut off EST Gee's recent album Bigger Than Life Or Death, it was only a matter of time before the track received the visual treatment.

Now, the time has come. Gee has officially dropped off the official video for "5500 Degrees," directed by Diesel Filmz and edited by Jay Kastle. While it's not the most conceptually charged clip, there's plenty of energy derived from the presence and chemistry of all four performers, all of whom appear to be engaged in an unspoken flex-off. Though Lil Baby certainly has the edge in that department being a superstar and all, that doesn't stop the other three from bringing their A-game.

It's a solid choice for a single, and it's generally refreshing to see a street-oriented posse cut gaining new momentum with a reasonably budgeted music video. Any Cash Money homage is good in our books, and while it's not easy to live up to Juve's classic, EST and his pals certainly hold it down admirably. Check out the video now, and sound off if you've been keeping Bigger Than Life Or Death on steady rotation.