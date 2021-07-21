EST Gee, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, & Rylo Rodriguez Flip Cash Money Classic On "5500 Degrees"

When one opts to sample a hip-hop classic, one has no choice but to come correct. In the case of EST Gee's new banger "5500 Degrees," a Bigger Than Life Or Death highlight that flips Juvenile's "400 Degreez," the Louisville rapper does exactly that. Fans of Juvie's 400 Degreez will recognize the instrumental immediately, and Gee, 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, and Lil Baby each hold it down effectively.

Though each party shines with a strong verse apiece, Lil Baby's closing effort may very well be the standout effort. "I'm going too crazy, I'm the Wayne of this new generation," he spits, bringing the Cash Money connection full circle. “N***as fugazi, they can't fuck with us no types of ways/ these n***as too lazy / I'm cut from a different cloth, I don't know who raised em'.”

Don't get it twisted, however -- "5500 Degreez" is a posse cut that should please fans of street-heavy hip-hop. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm going too crazy, I'm the Wayne of this new generation

N***as fugazi, they can't fuck with us no types of ways

These n***as too lazy

I'm cut from a different cloth, I don't know who raised em'