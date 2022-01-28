EST Gee Has A Question For The Streets On "Who Hotter Than Gee"

There's no stopping EST Gee. The Louisville rapper's left a long-standing imprint on the game with projects like Bigger Than Life Or Death. After making a recent cameo in Gucci Mane and Lil Durk's "Rumor" music video, the rapper is keeping the momentum high as he steps into the new year. This morning, he unveiled his latest single, "Who Hotter Than Gee" where he claims his stakes as an undeniable force in the rap game. His unwavering confidence commands the record as he tackles the Cash Money-influenced production with playful bars reminding his naysayers of his 2021 run.

Gee closed out 2021 with the release of Bigger than Life or Death Deluxe which boasted appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Future, and Yo Gotti.

Check out the latest from EST Gee below.

Quotable Lyrics

Chop in my lap, poppin' my flats, calm my nerves while I creep

They know I'm like that in reality, not on IG

It was some light shit that you did, but the meaning was deep

I tell the shooters, now they blessed, 'member murder was cheap

