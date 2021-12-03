EST Gee Drops Second Part Of "Bigger Than Life Or Death" Album

Louisville, Kentucky-raised rapper EST Gee has solidified his position as one of this year's biggest breakout stars, making a name for himself out of Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group. Following standout features on songs with Lil Baby, Jack Harlow, and more, Geeski delivers the second part of his album Bigger Than Life Or Death, arriving with eight new songs on Friday.

After the first part peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200, EST Gee returns with Part 2 of Bigger Than Life Or Death, which includes the previously released single "Lamborghini Geeski." Production is handled largely by ForeveRolling.

Check out the hitmaker's new project below and let us know which track is your favorite in the comments.





Tracklist:

1. Hit Maker

2. Lamborghini Geeski

3. Fan

4. Jumpout Gang

5. All My Life

6. Bloody Man

7. OD

8. Misery Loves Company