EST Gee Calls On Jack Harlow For "Backstage Passes"

Aron A.
September 16, 2022 10:41
Backstage Passes
EST Gee Feat. Jack Harlow

EST Gee and Jack Harlow extend their track record on "Backstage Passes."


EST Gee's new album, I Never Felt Nun is finally here. The Louisville rapper's emerged as one of the most refreshing and authentic voices of the streets but his latest album showcases that there is no limits to his range. He keeps the features to a minimal with MGK, Bryson Tiller, Future, and Jeezy on the tracklist, as well as Jack Harlow, who is one of Gee's earliest supporters.

Today, they linked up for the release of "Backstages Passes," a highlight off of I Never Felt Nun. The two rappers merge their contrasting styles together for an infectious anthem produced by Nik Dean and Pooh Beatz that celebrates their newfound success.

Check the song out below and sound off with your thoughts on EST Gee's new album, I Never Felt Nun

Quotable Lyrics
Yeah, this Aventador, not a 'Vette, I ain't went platinum, I go jet
But I'm still livin' life, no sweat, came in the coupe, the Rolls truck next
Another quarter million on the list
He got upsheer, no text
Pretty sure he know what's next

EST Gee Jack Harlow
