EST Gee & Moneybagg Yo Team Up On "Balloons"

Aron A.
December 19, 2021 17:24
Balloons
EST Gee Feat. MoneyBagg Yo

EST Gee and Moneybagg Yo join forces on "Balloons."


EST Gee and Moneybagg Yo reunite on wax for "Balloons" off of the updates tracklist. K Akira and Yung Dee handle the song's production while Bagg and EST Gee swap bars detailing their respective stomping grounds.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics 

Quotable Lyrics
This bitch jam, he put it on wrong
This bitch jam, he put it on wrong
But it just took one to send your dawg home, he long gone

EST Gee
EST Gee MoneyBagg Yo
