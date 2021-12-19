EST Gee & Moneybagg Yo Team Up On "Balloons"

EST Gee really became one of the hottest rappers in the game in 2021. With glowing endorsements from artists like Lil Baby, who previously called him the "new Young Jeezy," to Jay-Z, the Louisville rapper really became your favorite rapper's favorite rapper this year. In the past few weeks, he's been revving up for 2022 with the release of Bigger Than Life Or Death (Deluxe) and its recent update. On Friday, the rapper shared an additional three songs that he tacked on to the otherwise featureless collection of songs.

EST Gee and Moneybagg Yo reunite on wax for "Balloons" off of the updates tracklist. K Akira and Yung Dee handle the song's production while Bagg and EST Gee swap bars detailing their respective stomping grounds.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got semis with the switches

This bitch jam, he put it on wrong

But it just took one to send your dawg home, he long gone



