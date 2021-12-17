EST Gee Adds 3 New Songs With Future, MoneyBagg Yo, & Yo Gotti To Deluxe Album

Louisville-based rapper EST Gee is positioning himself to be a problem in hip-hop for many years. All year long, he's been coming with street anthems, including on "Real As It Gets" with Lil Baby, "Route 66" with Jack Harlow, and his own "5500 Degrees." It has been a busy few months for the rising rapper, who recently was named to HNHH's Breakout Artists of 2021 list. He dropped his new album Bigger Than Life Or Death before reloading it a few weeks ago with a second disc, adding new solo songs to the tail-end of the album. On Friday, he came through yet again with three new records on the deluxe edition, including features from Yo Gotti, Future, and MoneyBagg Yo.

With the new deluxe edition of Bigger Than Life Or Death out now, fans have an abundance of music from EST Gee to check out. As we're still getting familiar with the second disc on the album, the three new deluxe tracks cap off an incredible year from Geeski, who is looking set to be a mainstay in the rap game for years to come.

Listen to the new deluxe records below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

Disc 1:

1. Riata Dada

2. Make It Even

3. 5500 Degrees (feat. Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, & Rylo Rodriguez)

4. Bigger Than Life Or Death

5. Sky Dweller

6. Lick Back Remix (feat. Future & Young Thug)

7. In Town (feat. Lil Durk)

8. Price Tag

9. Run N 2 Me (feat. Yo Gotti)

10. Capitol 1

11. All I Know (feat. Pooh Shiesty)

12. Forreal

13. Real Reason

14. No Friends (feat. Yo Gotti & 42 Dugg)

15. Lick Back

Disc 2:

1. Hit Maker

2. Lamborghini Geeski

3. Fan

4. Jumpout Gang

5. All My Life

6. Bloody Man

7. OD

8. Misery Loves Company

9. What It Is (feat. Yo Gotti)

10. Balloons (feat. Moneybagg Yo)

11. Dead Wrong (feat. Future)