Every year, sports fans are subjected to the same tired debates about their favorite teams and players. These debates usually center around who is the best at any particular thing and today, ESPN tried to answer the question we've all been wanting to be answered: "who is the best NBA player of the decade?" ESPN decided to tweet out the top five players in their ranking as voted on by some of their experts. If you're a fan of any of these players, you'll probably have quite a bit to say about their ranking.

Of course, LeBron James finished first, while Steph Curry came in second, and Kevin Durant third. Finally, James Harden and Kawhi Leonard were tied for fourth which makes sense considering their dominance came in the second half of the decade.

Following the release of the list, NBA fans hopped in ESPN's comments section to voice their opinions on what they just read. As you can imagine, people were pretty contentious about all of it with stans of every player sounding off on any ommissions or poorly ranked players. It's an interesting debate to have and people are pretty passionate about it.

Let us know in the comments who you think the best player of the decade is.