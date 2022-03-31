Adrian Wojnarowski is one of the most well-known names in the NBA world, and he isn't even a player or a coach. Instead, he is the NBA insider for ESPN. He is the man behind all of the biggest news in the sport, and if you follow along on Twitter, then you have probably received a ton of scoops from him. He is always in competition with Shams Charania of The Athletic, and overall, Woj brings years of experience to the table.

In the eyes of many basketball fans, Woj is the best part of ESPN's NBA coverage, and he is someone they need to keep for a very long time. In fact, Woj's contract with the network was about to expire, and there were rumblings about whether or not ESPN would be able to lock him down for the long haul.

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

Today, ESPN announced that Woj had been signed to a multi-year deal, and while the money was not made public, we can only imagine it was a massive contract. After all, Woj is the biggest name in the basketball journalism field right now, and for good reason.

“I’m eager to continue working with a remarkable group of colleagues and grateful for ESPN’s relentless commitment to newsgathering and reporting," Woj said in a press release. "My profound appreciation to Jimmy Pitaro, Cristina Daglas, Norby Williamson, Dave Roberts, Lauren Reynolds, Greg Dowling, David Kraft and the entire universal news desk for the support, vision and leadership that makes ESPN such a remarkable place to do my job. Also, a thank you to my representative Matt Kramer for helping to bring and keep me at ESPN.”

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest news from the NBA world.