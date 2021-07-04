Every single year on July 4th, the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest goes down in Coney Island. It is truly a bizarre spectacle as competitors fight to see who can down the most hot dogs in a 10-minute time frame. Over the last 17 years, the most dominant man in the event has been none other than Joey Chestnut who has won 14 out of the last 17 competitions. He also holds the record for most hot dogs eaten in a single sitting, and today, he attempted to break that record.

As you would expect, Chestnut won the contest comfortably and at 76 hot dogs in the allotted time which broke his previous record by just one. It was a pretty wild sight to behold, however, many were left cheated because ESPN's broadcast cut out as the event was about to end.

With the recent news surrounding Rachel Nichols, many were already upset with ESPN and this ended up making things worse. Even though eating hot dogs isn't much of a sport, there were quite a few people on Twitter who were upset with the broadcasting fail, and they let their feelings be known.

Below, you can find exactly what people had to say about the ordeal. In the meantime, let us know if you think you could challenge Chestnut in next year's competition.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images