Yesterday was a pretty interesting day on Twitter as it was revealed that ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski sent a pretty NSFW e-mail to Missouri senator Josh Hawley. For context, Hawley sent a message to ESPN and the NBA, demanding answers as to why they wouldn't criticize China, and why they wouldn't support police officers and the military. This prompted Woj to shoot back by saying "Fuck You."

Hawley posted the e-mail to Twitter and the story ended up going viral. Eventually, Wojnarowski was made aware that it had gone public, which led to an apology on Twitter. In fact, Wojnarowski vowed to apologize to Hawley directly. Yesterday afternoon, ESPN came right back with a statement of their own, calling Wojnarowski out for "unacceptable behavior." In fact, Woj will be facing internal punishments, that won't be made public, at least not for now.

For now, it doesn't look like Wojnarowski's job is in jeopardy, although it's clear that ESPN is upset with everything that has transpired. At the end of the day, Woj is representing the company, and that e-mail wasn't exactly professional. However, you can't help but admire Woj sticking to his guns and not backing down to a US senator.