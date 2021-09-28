ESPN is undergoing a massive overhaul of its basketball coverage.

Since audio of long-time NBA reporter and The Jump host, Rachel Nichols, using disparaging language while talking about former ESPN employee, Maria Taylor, surfaced a couple months ago, the network has been scrambling to solve their basketball issue.

Removing Nichols from NBA Finals coverage and cancelling The Jump, ESPN hoped to keep Taylor aboard for basketball and football coverage, but she moved onto NBC, leaving Malika Andrews to fill in during the Finals, which ultimately let to the announcement of Andrews' own show.

Today, the network continued the shake up of their NBA coverage by removing longtime analyst and former Duke Blue Devil, Jay Williams, from his position on NBA Countdown, ESPN's pregame, postgame and halftime show.

Brian Ach/Getty Images

Williams had been a co-host, but according to reports, his duties between NBA Countdown and his morning radio show "stretched him thin last season and possibly contributed to ESPN's decision."

Williams' co-host and fellow former NBA player, Jalen Rose, is reportedly up in the air about his position with NBA Countdown and, based on his strong advocacy for Taylor following Nichols' comments, it would not be a surprise for Rose to leave (or be removed from) the position behind.

Scott Legato/Getty Images

According to the same report that revealed Williams' removal from NBA Countdown, "Stephen A. Smith, Magic Johnson, and Michael Wilbon are reportedly among the leading candidates," to fill the position but a replacement has yet to be chosen.

The same goes for Taylor's position as host of NBA Countdown. SportsCenter hosts Michael Eaves and Elle Duncan have reportedly been in the mix for the position but, like with Williams' vacancy, a replacement has yet to be chosen.

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

What do you think of Williams' departure from NBA Countdown? Who would you like to see as his replacement? Let us know in the comments.

