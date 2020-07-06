The NBA is set to start back up.There are 22 teams that have been invited to Orlando, Florida where the rest of the season will be played. There will be 8 seeding games played to determine playoff status prior to the playoffs starting and remaining in Orlando. ESPN's experts recently released power rankings for the teams that are involved.

Sitting at number one is the Milwaukee Bucs, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Los Angeles Clippers take the number two spot, beating out the Los Angeles Lakers, who take number three. It will be interesting to see the two LA teams battle for dominance, and that may be the highlight of the playoffs unless one of the teams gets eliminated early. The Toronto Raptors slide into fourth place, although their chances of a back-to-back championship were deflated when Kawhi Leonard left the team. The Houston Rockets take the fifth sport, although we feel as if they should be ranked higher than the Raptors. James Harden has a sloppy playoff history, but we believe he is ready to reach new heights this year. The Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, and Dallas Mavericks round out the top ten teams in the power rankings. Check out the detailed analysis from ESPN here.