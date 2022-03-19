If you are a football fan who has followed ESPN for a very long time, then you most certainly know of John Clayton. While he was ultimately let go from ESPN in 2017, the Pro Football Hall of Fame journalist continued to cover the Seattle Seahawks, and he was beloved by the team's fanbase. From his days covering the Pittsburgh Steelers to his time on ESPN, Clayton was seen as a man with a ton of phenomenal insights, and he was also a consummate professional who was beloved by both fans and colleagues.

Unfortunately, Clayton passed away last night after a very short illness. His passing came as a complete shock to the football world, especially since he had just filed a story about the Seahawks' upcoming rebuild.

Following Clayton's passing, there was an outpouring of tributes from both fans and his former ESPN colleagues. As you can see down below, even the NFL released a statement as Clayton was one of the most respected journalists out there. From there, many ESPN personalities posted the infamous "This Is Sportcenter" clip of Clayton listening to Slayer in between segments.

Needless to say, Clayton was a one of a kind journalist, and he will certainly be missed.