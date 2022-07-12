Over the last year or so, one Twitter account has been terrorizing television stations and even some newspaper writers. Of course, that account is none other than Ballsack Sports. The Twitter account basically makes up fake quotes that can sometimes sound believable, but more often than not, they are quite obviously fake. Unfortunately, media literacy is at an all-time low, and Ballsack Sports feeds off of that.

Recently, the account decided to get involved in the Ja Morant and Michael Jordan story. Morant simply said that he would cook MJ one-on-one, but Ballsack Sports felt like it shouldn't stop there. As you can see below, they published a graphic that shows Morant saying that MJ is just another superstar and that he is essentially nothing special.

Shockingly, ESPN actually picked up the quote and spoke about it on the air as if it were real. In the segment below, Kendrick Perkins was presented the quote and it led to a passionate response from the former NBA big man.

Ballsack Sports was very pleased with their work as they took to Twitter and celebrated another successful duping.

Taylor Rooks was the one who conducted the authentic interview with Ja, and she was clearly bothered by ESPN's oversight, saying "he absolutely did not say this in the interview. and I can't believe it was broadcast that he did. there should be a correction issued for that."

For now, it remains clear that ESPN is not immune to being sacked.