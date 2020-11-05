Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have been harshly affected as protocols have changed and we now have to do things in completely unforeseen ways. The pandemic has been especially tough on the sports industry which has had to rethink its processes moving forward. For instance, the NBA had to play their postseason in a bubble, while the NFL has significantly cut back on how many fans are allowed in a stadium. Not to mention, ratings for sports have gone down, as fewer people are watching sports on TV.

Now, it appears as though ESPN has been hit especially hard by it all as it is now being reported by ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro, that the network will have to lay off upwards of 300 employees. It has yet to be announced who these employees are, however, on-air talent is expected to be part of this as contracts will not be renewed once they are up.

Per Jimmy Pitaro:

"For some time, ESPN has been engaged in planning for its future amidst tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports. The pandemic’s effect on ESPN clearly accelerated our thinking on all fronts. Today, as a result of these circumstances, we informed our employees that we have made the difficult decision to reduce our workforce to create a more agile, efficient organization. We are parting ways with many exceptional teammates, all of whom have made important contributions to ESPN. These are not easy decisions, and we will work hard to make their transitions easier. We will move forward in a manner that will allow us to continue to best serve sports fans.”

This is a developing situation so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

