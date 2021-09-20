Over the last few months, ESPN has been looking to retool their basketball coverage in light of the controversy involving Rachel Nichols. With Maria Taylor leaving the network, ESPN had no choice but to act quickly, and that is exactly what they need as they removed Nichols from various shows, all while canceling her flagship show The Jump.

With a huge gap in coverage to fill, the network has been looking for a solution, and now, it appears as though they have found it. In fact, ESPN will now be giving reporter Malika Andrews her very own show called NBA Today which will take up that 3 PM to 4 PM EST time slot.

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

In a press release, ESPN also announced that Andrews has been given a multi-year extension with the network that will see her elevated on numerous forms of NBA-related content. As for the start date of the new show, it will begin airing on October 18th which is just one day before the start of the NBA season. Also, the show will run Monday to Friday, which makes it a daily piece of content for the network.

Andrews got plenty of air time during the NBA Finals, and it's clear that she is beginning to become a huge star on the network. If NBA Today becomes a big success, there is no doubt that her future is bright in the industry.