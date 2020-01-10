ESPN has announced that their two-part "30 For 30" documentary on Michael Vick, simply titled "Vick," will premiere on Thursday, January 30 at 9pm ET, following by part two the following week on February 6 at the same time.

According to ESPN's press release, "The film provides a comprehensive look back at each chapter of former NFL quarterback Michael Vick’s saga: the incredible rise, shocking fall, and polarizing return."

The documentary, directed by Stanley Nelson, will also shed light on Vick's upbringing and how that contributed to the choices he made later in life.

“As a historical documentary filmmaker, I was interested in placing Michael Vick’s life within larger historical narratives – narratives about race and sports, poverty and power, and about the criminal justice system,” Nelson said in a statement, via ESPN. “In the film, we get to see how Vick’s childhood affects the choices he makes, as well as how these larger social forces shape his trajectory. I hope that viewers of the film can gain a fuller understanding of the social context that gave rise to Vick’s story, as well as its reverberating impact.”

Born and raised in Newport News, Virginia, Vick went on to play three season at Virginia Tech before making the leap to the NFL in 2001. He was selected No. 1 overall by the Atlanta Falcons and earned Pro Bowl honors in three of his first six seasons, but his career was derailed when he went to prison in 2007 for his involvement in a dog fighting operation.

Vick served his time and returned to the NFL in 2009, first as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and later with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images