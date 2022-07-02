ESG is a towering figure in Houston hip hop. The rapper was a member of the Screwed Up Click, the group which helped skyrocket the chopped and screwed subgenre of rap into popularity in the 90s. He then went on to have a successful solo career throughout the decade.

This week, ESG was hospitalized for an emergency surgery and diagnosed with cancer. The rapper's team took to his social media channels and confirmed the news.

"Our Everyday Street Gangsta is currently in the hospital recovering from emergency surgery," read the post on Instagram. "He has been diagnosed with cancer. His social media accounts will be managed by his team during this time. He asks that all of his fans and supporters pray for him as he recovers from his surgery and fights this unexpected illness. He wants y’all to know that he loves all of y’all. #SUC – Screw U Cancer!" The post included a photo of the rapper and the words "Pray for ESG."

ESG dropped his debut album, Ocean of Funk, back in 1994. The record included the hit single "Swangin' & Bangin'." He then remixed the song on Sailin' da South, the project which brought him new levels of fame. He remained remarkably productive, releasing eleven studio albums. He's continued to be active in recent years, having just released the project Dippin & Swangin with Mac Mall in May.

There have been no further updates in regards to ESG's status at the hospital. Hopefully he'll be able to get healthy again soon. Take a look at the post from his team below.

[via]