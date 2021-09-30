Eryn Martin Drops Debut Album "EDOG, Vol. 2"

Back in 2019, we included rising Canadian singer/songwriter Eryn Martin in our article, 3 New Artists You Should Hear. The release of "Ball" put a new set of eyes on her from across Canada and in the United States. At that point, she had only released her project, EDOG independently. However, the flurry of singles she's released across 2020 leading up to the Still Ballin' EP earlier this year proved that she was on pace to have a breakout moment soon.

It seems like it's possible before the end of the year comes around. Last week, she shared her debut album, EDOG VOL. 2. Laced with 9 songs with no features, Martin's reverb-heavy vocals take center stage as they delve into an ethereal pop-trap soundscape."[EDOG VOL.2] is a collection of my thoughts, my stories, the way I live, and how I grew up," she said of the new project.

