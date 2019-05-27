Andre 3000 and Erykah Badu are no longer a couple but they have spent the last twenty-one years parenting their son Seven Sirius Benjamin together and they don't plan on slowing down. They will always provide a strong base to their son, who looks more like his father with each passing day. Last year, Badu spent Father's Day with two of the most important men in her life. With Father's Day coming up again, the iconic singer shared a moment with her son in the car and decided to share it on her social pages.

As noted by SOHH, the resemblances between Three Stacks and his son Seven are uncanny. Syd from The Internet and Tyrese Gibson would agree as they remarked just how similar the two are in Badu's comments section. The mother-son duo sang along to Lil Yachty's "Who Want The Smoke" as they pulled up somewhere in the car, and many are astounded by just how much Seven sounds and looks like his dad.

Erykah and Seven are on a trip to Hawaii right now, clearly having the time of their lives together. Watch the video below and you'll see what we mean about the Three Stacks comparison. It's pretty crazy.