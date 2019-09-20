It appears Erykah Badu still has a lot of love for her old boyfriend & friend Jay Electronica. On Thursday, the R&B singer decided to wish her former man a happy birthday, saying she “honors” him and loves him.

“This is God business this morning. I give thanks for you brother. I see u . I know u. I honor u. Happy Born Day. You are GREAT. We love you . - Mama and Mars,” she captioned the IG post post while sharing a black & white pic of Jay praying. These kind words appear to be just that, and aren't any indication of them getting back together, so don't get it twisted. She's just showing some love to her friend.

Jay Electronica turned 43 years old today, September 19th. See Erykah’s heart felt post (below).

In other Jay Electronica news, we’ve yet to get any further updates on the possible joint project with Jay Z, which he’s been teasing this year, but we did get some leaks back in June. If you missed those, you can check them out right here.

On top of all this, our condolences go out to Jay at this time, who lost his mother a few weeks ago as well. See his heartfelt post on her (below).