Erykah Badu is looking for answers after testing both negative and positive for COVID-19 this week. She broke the news of her positive test on Twitter.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“No symptoms. Was tested for COVID. Same machine. Left nostril positive. Right nostril negative,” she tweeted. “Maybe they need to call Swiss Beats so they can do a versus between them. Funny thing is, Dr. ONLY reported the positive result. What the fack is goin on here. Rapid Test. $$$$ smh.”

The Grammy-winning artist also posted a picture of her unusual test results. "Left nostril positive & right nostril negative" the comments from the results read.

"What an inconvenience to be tested positive then negative 3x after within 24 hours. Same test. We understand that they aren’t 100% accurate but this is strange," she added.

Badu hasn't been the only person to have mixed test results. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also announced that he tested negative and positive at the same time this week: “Something extremely bogus is going on,” he wrote on Twitter. “Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD.”

Badu was recently featured during the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards for the Ladies First cypher with Teyana Taylor, H.E.R., and Brandy. Check out her performance here.

