Erykah Badu mourned George Floyd, Wednesday night, on what would've been the night prior to the Minneapolis man's 48th birthday. Badu brought Floyd’s family backstage with her during her concert at The Minneapolis Armory.

Badu shared the moment in a video posted on her social media page.

“People of planet Earth, we’re about four minutes away from George Floyd’s birthday,” she said in the clip. “He would’ve been 48 years old and I’m here with his family now. It seems like we have a moment of peace right now and we know that your life was not in vain.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

“Thank you for your spirit and your sacrifice,” she added. “So that we can move on the way that we should, be where we supposed to as a people.”

Floyd was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, after being arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill. Chauvin knelt on his neck for over nine minutes, which was caught on camera. The killing sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.

Badu spoke about the protests on Twitter at the time, writing, "They know we are in revolt mode. WE ARE OUT GUNNED. FALL BACK for now. Family. THAT IS AN ORDER."

