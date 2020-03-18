Erykah Badu responded to a fan's comment on Twitter suggesting that she drop an album. While the First Lady of Neo-Soul might have been joking due to the circumstances of citizens around the globe self-quarantining for their own safety and the consideration of others, new music from the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist might be exactly what the culture needs during such troubling times. However, with the success of Erykah Badu's vagina-scented incense selling out in minutes last month, would the singer/songwriter turned entrepreneur be willing to endure the artistic pressure of curating a new project at this very moment? Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

A Twitter enthusiast with a handle by the name of @TheSuperNegro directly asked Erykah Badu on the social media platform, "Can we get a new album @fatbellybella?" this past Monday (March 16). Later that evening the mother of three Retweeted the inquiry with a somewhat jokingly response, stating:

"Shit .. look like I got time now," which sent her mentions into a frenzy with fans of her art pleading for her to head back into her appropriately titled creative space, The Badudio.

Badu's last musical offering came in the form of her mixtape But You Caint Use My Phone (2015), which dropped five years ago and features the likes of one of her children's fathers in Andre 3000 on the collaborative track entitled, "Hello." Fortunately, since then, the multiplatinum-selling recording artist has released one-off remixes, singles, and features like "Thru It All (Remix)," "This Land" featuring Nas, and "WiFi" alongside DRAM.

While new music from one of hip-hop's most infamous heartbreakers would be a pleasure at the moment, we could only hope and wait for now. Check out one of Erykah Badu's classic hits in the three-part musical experience entitled "Green Eyes" in the video provided below.