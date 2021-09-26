It’s no R9, but Rihanna’s recent Savage X Fenty show is undeniably some of the best content we’ve gotten from the hands of the CEO in some time. Volume three hit Amazon Prime Video on Friday, and fans already can’t stop talking about it.

Riri has been known to call up friends from her roster of celebrity besties to help out with her runways, and this year was no exception. Normani, Bia, Ricky Martin, and Nas were all on the list of incredible performances, but that wasn’t all that viewers had to look forward to.

Several famous faces also made their way down the runway, rocking Rihanna’s sultry designs, including Vanessa Hudgens, Troye Sivan, and Erykah Badu.

After the show, Badu and her 33-year-old friend spent some time together backstage, during which the “Next Lifetime” singer handed over a super sweet (no pun intended) gift.

In a photo posted to her Instagram, the Dallas-born artist revealed that she surprised Rihanna with a bottle of her signature perfume, called “Badu Pussy.”

“Thanks RiRi. I had a ball at your @savagexfenty show. Always cool to spend a lil love time with a fellow visionary Pisces mind. Enjoy the scents. I like your hustle,” the 50-year-old wrote.

Other photos in the dump show the two musicians goofing off together, sticking their tongues out, making funny faces, and smiling wide for the camera. The energy being radiated was so contagious that even the comment section picked up on it.

“Green eyed legends,” one person said.

“Whewww… ain’t nothing like that Pisces feminine energy,” another commenter posted.

See the sweet moment between the two starlets for yourself below.